The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.83% of CarMax worth $295,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Stock Down 6.0 %

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

KMX opened at $63.41 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.