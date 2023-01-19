The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 201,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $217,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

