The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.02. 5,734,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,689. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
