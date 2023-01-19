The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.02. 5,734,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,689. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.