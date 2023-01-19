The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $229.35 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003049 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00429389 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.11 or 0.30139962 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.00753841 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Sandbox Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
