The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TTC traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.60. 712,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,588. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Toro by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

