TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 457,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 20,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,839.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,742,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,938 shares of company stock worth $7,204,124 and have sold 7,135 shares worth $36,787. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 365,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TXMD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 13,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,016. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Articles

