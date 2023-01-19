TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 457,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 20,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,839.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,742,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,938 shares of company stock worth $7,204,124 and have sold 7,135 shares worth $36,787. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
TXMD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 13,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,016. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
