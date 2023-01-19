Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,498,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587,444 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.93% of Thomson Reuters worth $462,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after purchasing an additional 774,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after acquiring an additional 691,135 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,911,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,377,000 after purchasing an additional 404,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.87.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 92.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

