TomoChain (TOMO) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and $4.17 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001438 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,042,050 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

