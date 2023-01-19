Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.71 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00010715 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.71 billion and $50.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26585282 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $38,183,218.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

