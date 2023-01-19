Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Trading Up 0.8%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 4,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 75.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 27.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

