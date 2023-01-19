Total Energy Services Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Total Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

TOT stock opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.86. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.94 and a 12-month high of C$9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$224,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,465.22. In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$158,557.56. Also, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$224,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,465.22. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 518,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,507 and sold 47,052 shares valued at $421,707.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

