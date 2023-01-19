TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.48

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.48. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 198,187 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TCON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $279,200 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

