Traders Purchase High Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 23,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 15,790 call options.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 594,289 shares of company stock worth $2,509,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

