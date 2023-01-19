Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 898 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $521.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. OneSpan has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.05.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

