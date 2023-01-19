TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

RNAZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 1,251,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.45. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.