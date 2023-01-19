TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.77

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 12855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,860,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,860,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $166,333.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,642,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,458. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.