Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Travelers Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.43.

NYSE:TRV opened at $183.63 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.02.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

