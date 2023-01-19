Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,000 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the December 15th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TRIN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 403,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,865. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 206.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $238,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,087.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,225 shares of company stock valued at $430,590. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.