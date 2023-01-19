Truist Financial Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Hold

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $167.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $176.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.