Truist Financial Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Hold

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $167.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $176.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.
MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.3 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.