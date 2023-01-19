Truist Financial Downgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Hold

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Roku Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 over the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 94,248 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

