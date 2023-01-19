Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.21.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.