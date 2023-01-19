Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,361 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $270.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

