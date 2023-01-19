Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 227,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

