Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $253.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.57 and its 200 day moving average is $242.47.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

