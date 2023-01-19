Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

