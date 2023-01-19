Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Stock Price Up 4%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 7,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 40,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKGBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

