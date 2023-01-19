TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

