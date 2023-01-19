Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $69.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Shares of TWLO opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $233.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $305,744 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

