Umee (UMEE) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Umee has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Umee token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a market capitalization of $187.87 million and $222,670.65 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Umee Profile

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

