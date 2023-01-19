Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Up 30.9% in December

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Umpqua Stock Down 2.3 %

Umpqua stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,564. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Umpqua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

