Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.59) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.22) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,100 ($50.03).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 1.7 %

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,095 ($49.97) on Tuesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,150.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,017.56.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.