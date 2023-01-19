Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 158,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of Union Pacific worth $273,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $209.48 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.08.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.