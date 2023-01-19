Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $4.66 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and $80.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.12 or 0.00029070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00398819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000365 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.12630353 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $215,127,430.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.