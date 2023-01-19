United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Lessened by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

