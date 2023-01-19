United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$1.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.15.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

