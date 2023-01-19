United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.96 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

