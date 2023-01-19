United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Up 4.2%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 1,592,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,721,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

United Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

