UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $175,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.9 %

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.28.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,542. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

