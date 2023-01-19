Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Update

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE UVE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 116,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,570. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.24. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $312.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.65%.

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

