UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Short Interest Update

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,417. UTA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. grew its stake in UTA Acquisition by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 2,103,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in UTA Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,784,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,411,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UTA Acquisition by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,709,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

