Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Utz Brands worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Utz Brands news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,989 shares of company stock valued at $574,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $362.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

