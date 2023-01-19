Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.11. 82,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

