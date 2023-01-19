Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock remained flat at $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,389. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $7.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

