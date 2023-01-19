Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

