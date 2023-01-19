Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 41.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $241.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

