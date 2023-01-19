VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,821. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $44.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $570,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.