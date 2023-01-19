VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance
Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,821. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $44.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.
VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF
