VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 270,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,611,835 shares.The stock last traded at $25.17 and had previously closed at $25.16.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 618,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 248,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,329,000.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

