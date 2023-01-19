Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,899. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

