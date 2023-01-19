Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,341. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68.

