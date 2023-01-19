Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $187.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

